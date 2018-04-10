The Undertaker returned in WrestleMania 34, just a year after he announced his retirement. Coming as the Deadman incarnate, John Cena got the whole menu of classic Undertaker moves that night in a convincing win for the 53-year old WWE legend.

It was a match that's been a long time coming, as both sides hinted and postured for the weeks before the big night. Cena himself put in a last-ditch effort to call back The Undertaker from retirement a few weeks before Wrestlemania 34, and at first, the Taker seemed to have ignored him completely.

WWE/Handout via REUTERS WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

Like he promised, Cena was watching on the sidelines with the fans, perhaps finally accepting the fact that the Undertaker really meant it when the latter laid down his iconic coat and hat to retire from the wrestling business for good.

Just then, a referee whispered something to Cena, prompting the 16-time world champion to jump out of his seat. Apparently, 'Take is in the building, and that could only mean one thing.

Cena was pumped and ready for his entrance after that, as the Independent recapped that night. Fans and the whole Cenation were ready when the lights went out and something was off.

There's no smoke or lightning to herald the Deadman — instead, it would be Elias with his guitar sauntering up to the ring. Cena might have left the upstart well enough alone until Elias spouted off some nonsense about the WWE, one that Cena can't just let slide. One quick Altitude Adjustment from the champion, followed by a disappointed bid to the crowd, and Cena is already walking back to his spectator's seat.

FACEBOOK/AMERICANGRITFOX A promotional image for "American Grit" featuring John Cena

That's when the gong struck. The lights went out, then on again to show the Undertaker's hat, gloves and coat in the ring, just like the way the legend gently placed them down last year after being defeated in WrestleMania 33 by Roman Reigns.

One moment later, they were gone. The Deadman has put them on, and the Undertaker himself was seen striding up the ring to face John Cena.

It was a mercifully quick match for Cena, as USA Today noted. The Taker was in top form that night and was in the mood to show off all the moves in his arsenal — Old School, leg drop, that signature Chokeslam and to cap it all off, the Tombstone to a pinfall.

Cena was barely able to bring up anything in response during the less than three minutes that the match took, and after a three count, it was over.

Fans are now undecided if this is the Undertaker back from retirement or if he is going back to a long-deserved vacation, taking his hat and coat with him this time. Could this be the start of a new feud between Cena and the Deadman? With the two of them worn down by all those years they spent in the ring, meeting up for a quick match every 12 months or so doesn't seem to be a bad idea.