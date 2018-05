Some 57,000 children are born every day. If things don't change, they will never hear the good news of the Gospel. Their births add to the nearly 3 billion people worldwide who have not been told about Jesus.

Though the global church has grown in recent years, the percentage of Christians taking the gospel to the unreached has declined.

