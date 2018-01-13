"American Gods" and "Star Trek Discovery" executive producer Bryan Fuller might have left both shows but he landed a new project to focus on television. He's developing "The Vampire Chronicles" with Anne Rice, who finally decided to bring the vampire Lestat's story to the small screen.

Christopher Rice, the son of the author, confirmed that Fuller boarded the project in a photo post on Facebook. Fuller also wrote a Tweet to signify his commitment to the Rices.

Fuller took interest in "The Vampire Chronicles" as a teenager in the 1980s, who then told the author that he will be developing the novel into a movie one day.

"The Vampire Chronicles," which was first published in 1976, had 12 books. Two stories from this series became big screen hits.

"Interview with the Vampire" came out in 1994 with Brad Pitt, Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst and Tom Cruise as Lestat. In 2002, "Queen of the Damned" hit the big screen with Stuart Townsend assuming the iconic vampire character.

Rice has been planning to bring her story on television for a while now after Paramount optioned the film rights. Her son, who also wrote some of the novels in the series, is helping her build the team that will be developing the show.

Fuller appears as the perfect choice since he's known for doing blood and gore into an art form. He was also the showrunner on "Hannibal" and "Dead Like Me."

"The Vampire Chronicles" will soon pick out the cast after the Rice and Fuller finish writing the pilot. Paramount TV and Anonymous Content are the producing partners. No network has been attached so far.

Amy Powell, the president of Paramount TV, hopes Fuller will decide to stay on and oversee the new vampire show on television. The writer and producer is also attached to the development of "Amazing Stories" with Steven Spielberg for Apple TV, as announced in October.