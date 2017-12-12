'The Vampire Diaries' Co-Stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley Reunite in New York

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who worked together on "The Vampire Diaries" for six seasons, delighted fans with their unexpected reunion. The co-stars ran into each other in New York over the weekend and took a photo to share on social media, which sparked all sorts of feelings from their followers.

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev worked for six seasons together on "The Vampire Diaries."

Dobrev shared the snap with Wesley on her Instagram. She said the reunion with the actor was a "serendipitous run in."

Fans could not help but gush over the picture. They reacted passionately to Dobrev's post with some fans saying they were left in tears upon seeing the stars together again. The reunion photo received over 2.4 million likes since its posting.

NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Dobrev and Wesley played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries." Their characters had an on-screen on and off romance that fans dubbed as StElena.

Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore, complicated the relationship when his character also became romantically involved with Elena. The rivalry between Stefan and Damon over Elena's heart became one of the driving plot points of the show.

Dobrev left the series in its final year but she briefly made a guest appearance in the series finale last March. In the end, her character found her happy ending with Damon.

"I am satisfied with the way the shows ends -- the fact that Elena finds peace and becomes human, which is what she always wanted," the actress told Entertainment Weekly. "She gets to be with the man that she loves, which is what she always wanted."

Meanwhile, Dobrev turned to movie projects since leaving "The Vampire Diaries." She starred in the "Flatliners" reboot and worked on films like "Dog Days," "Lucky Day" and "Departures."

Wesley, on the other hand, is filming a TV movie for release in 2018. "Fabled" also stars Zosia Mamet, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Norbert Leo Butz.

"The Vampire Diaries" ran on The CW from 2009 to 2017. Along with Dobrev, Wesley, and Somerhalder, the show originally included cast members like Candice King, Kat Graham, Matt Donovan, Michael Trevino, Matt Davis and Steven R. McQueen.