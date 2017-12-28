'The Vampire Diaries' Finale Alternate Ending: Showrunner Shares Her Original Ideals to Close Series

"The Vampire Diaries" almost ended differently on The CW. Creator Julie Plec admitted that she had an alternative plan in mind but co-creator Kevin Williamson also had his own ideas.

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries "The Vampire Diaries" could've ended differently when it aired the series finale in March.

Plec revealed that she and Williamson had to compromise. She wanted a flash-forward but Williamson wanted the scenes to happen in the present.

"I wanted to see the scene with 85-year-old Bonnie and Damon by her side, and they're the best of friends," Plec told Entertainment Weekly. "And then she dies of natural causes because I just thought that Bonnie deserved a rich and full life," she added. "Kevin [felt] that stories are more impactful when you play them in the here and now."

The creators ended with scenes that were set slightly ahead of the present. The creators also debated on who will die in the finale between Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley). Plec originally thought Damon should go, but it was Stefan's death that closed the series.

"The Vampire Diaries" aired its final episode in March. Plec still has spinoff show, "The Originals," to finish and it will run its last season on The CW beginning spring 2018.

Meanwhile, "The Vampire Diaries" stars Wesley and Nina Dobrev (Elena) briefly reunited in New York in early December. Dobrev posted a photo with Wesley on Instagram and called it a "serendipitous reunion."

Dobrev and Wesley were the original couple in "The Vampire Diaries" and fans dubbed their romantic pairing as StElena (Stefan and Elena). Their relationship grew complicated when Damon also fell for Elena, which fans also loved and dubbed as DElena.

"The Vampire Diaries" launched in 2009 and became a cult series on The CW for seven seasons. Dobrev left the show after season 6 to fully concentrate on doing movies. She, however, appeared in the series finale.

After "The Vampire Diaries," Wesley heads to Broadway next for "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein." Somerhalder, on the other, has an upcoming movie called "Time Framed," where he plays a secret agent.