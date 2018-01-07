'The Vanishing of Ethan Carter' Announced for Xbox One With New Mode

(Photo: The Astronauts) A screenshot from "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter."

It took a while but "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" is finally coming to the Xbox One.

The horror adventure video game, which was first released in 2014 on the PC and then on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) the following year, will be released on the current-generation Xbox system on Jan. 19.

Xbox One players can experience "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" the same way and even beyond how PC and PS4 players enjoyed it in the past years as the version for the Microsoft console will include "everything" from the versions on the said platforms and more.

Xbox One X users can take things to the next level with the 4K high-definition (HD) output. This is bound to be an exciting tweak especially since "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" boasts amazing visuals in its current form. The upgrade will sure elevate the experience.

As an added bonus, "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" is getting a Free Roam mode on the Xbox One, which will allow players to stroll through Red Creek Valley and just bask in the beauty of the place before it was tainted by crime.

(Photo: The Astronauts) "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" in regular mode vs. Free mode. (Photo: The Astronauts) "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" in regular mode vs. Free mode. of

With this mode, there will be no investigative prompts or any markings of crime scenes like the blood so players can experience it untainted. There is no plan to bring this mode to the PS4 and PC at this time.

The official description for "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" reads:

"The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" is a first-person story-driven mystery game that focuses entirely on exploration and discovery. It contains no combat or explosions of any kind. If our game leaves any scars, we hope you won't be able to see them. You play the game as Paul Prospero, an occult-minded detective who receives a disturbing letter from Ethan Carter. Realizing the boy is in grave danger, Paul arrives at Ethan's home of Red Creek Valley, where things turn out to be even worse than he imagined. Ethan has vanished in the wake of a brutal murder, which Paul quickly discerns might not be the only local murder worth looking into.

To learn more about the arrival of "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" on the Xbox One, players can check out this page.