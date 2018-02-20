'The View' Alum Jedediah Bila Officially Ties the Knot With Jeremy Scher

YouTube/The View Featured is Jedediah Bila during her last episode on "The View."

Jedediah Bila is now a married woman.

The former host of "The View" tied the knot with Jeremy Scher in Huntington, New York on Saturday, multiple reports confirmed. The blushing bride wore an elegant Rivini lace ballgown and accessorized with a pair of earrings from Susan Hanover.

Her husband, on the other hand, looked dapper with his black tuxedo. Sixty guests attended the event, including Bila's close pal and "The View" host Sunny Hostin.

"I'm super excited. Super, super excited — I always wanted to get married, but I never thought I would do the big wedding dress and the beautiful venue," she told Us Magazine before the special day. "I always thought I was gonna be on a beach somewhere, just a couple of friends, doing it really casual. So it's crazy."

According to Us Magazine, Daytime Emmy Award winner hired wedding planner to the stars Michael Russo Events for the big affair. Richie Hart Events was in charge of the retro tunes played at the ceremony while Pedestals provided the flowers.

Garden roses and hydrangea were reportedly used to decorate the venue, as requested by Bila who "wanted a whimsical and garden feel." During the reception, the new Mr. and Mrs. Scher were served filet mignon and seared Atlantic salmon. It was then followed by a custom-designed vanilla and chocolate wedding cake.

In September, rumors claimed that Bila was actually fired from the daytime talk show instead of voluntarily leaving. A source told Radar Online that Bila was canned after she irked her fellow hosts by claiming Hillary Clinton lost the election because of "lies."

At one point in the episode, Whoppie Goldberg snapped at her on camera and said, "Don't bring up the lying." Bila often clashed with Goldberg on the show, leading many to suspect their feud had something to do with her firing.