'The View' Joy Behar and Meghan McCain News: Feud Rumors Proven False

Female talk show hosts of "The View," Joy Behar and Meghan McCain, have been rumored to not have a good relationship off screen due to their extremely contradicting political standpoints. However, reports have proven these speculations wrong, and the two are in fact good friends off the air.

As reported by People, the rumors that the co-hosts have some sort of spat behind the curtains are completely false. Despite the fact that Behar and McCain have very little commonalities with each other, it is important for people to know that it is precisely due to these factors that the two were given the job to "argue on air." This does not mean that the two cannot be civil behind closed doors, however.

The rumblings of an alleged feud were first reported via The Daily Mail, stating that the conflict has reached "nuclear levels" due to the fact that McCain is the daughter of United States Senator John McCain. The conflict allegedly escalated on the Friday, Feb. 9, show, wherein the two were discussing the White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, regarding the allegations of domestic abuse made against him.

McCain did not agree with Behar's points, and the two proceeded to have a heated argument — with McCain representing the Republican's view, and Behar representing the democrat view. After the show wrapped up, it was rumored that the two expressed their grievances to the show's producer, with Behar stating that she is tired of McCain dropping her father's name from time to time while engaged in political debate.

The two contradicting reports paint a very different picture and, at this point, it is simply anybody's guess as to what really occurs behind the scenes. It is widely known, however, that both McCain and Behar constantlyl have heated disagreements on air. At times, the arguments can get personal, with Behar saying at one point that she is "offended by all Republicans," which is a hasty generalization as a talk show host.