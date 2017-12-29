'The Voice' Coach Jennifer Hudson Reveals She Will Collect Money from Audience After a Good Audition

Jennifer Hudson is back as coach in "The Voice" U.K. The singer recently admitted that she will collect money from the audience in the studio after watching a good audition.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Jennifer Hudson returns as coach on "The Voice" U.K., where she won last season.

The singer, who last appeared as coach in "The Voice" U.S. season 13, revealed that she got a collection plate from an American fan. Hudson decided she'll bring it on "The Voice" U.K. after the fan related why she gave the collection plate.

"She [told me] every time I sing, I take everyone to church," Hudson shared. "Then she gave me a collection plate. I said I would take it with me to 'The Voice UK.' In church, we take up a collection after the choir sings."

Hudson said that she will pass the collection plate when someone from those who auditioned will sing well. She also said she will give the money collected to charity.

The Oscar-winning singer feels she will win "The Voice" U.K. for a second time. She first joined the show as a coach in early 2017 with Gavin Rossdale, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones. Hudson emerged victorious with her act Mo Adeniran and she plans on repeating her feat in the coming season.

"My first season, I had the pressure of being new and now I have the pressure of being reigning champion," the singer said. "I am trying not to think about it too much and just have fun with it!"

"The Voice" U.K. will premiere on ITV on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. GMT.

Meanwhile, it's still unclear if Hudson will return to "The Voice" U.S. in 2018. Season 14 will kick off in the spring with Kelly Clarkson taking her seat. Alicia Keys will also be back with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Hudson joined "The Voice" U.S. season 13 for the first time after her win in "The Voice" U.K.

