'The Voice' Contestant Brooke Simpson Gets Standing Ovation for 'Amazing Grace' Performance (Video)

(Screen Shot: YouTube) Brooke Simpson sings "Amazing Grace" on NBC's "The Voice" on December 4, 2017.

Christian youth leader Brooke Simpson gave a hair-raising performance of "Amazing Grace" during NBC's "The Voice" top 10 performance showcase as a member of Miley Cyrus' team.

The Fort Lauderdale-based singer finally had a chance to showcase her Christian faith on "The Voice" by singing the famous hymn published in 1779. Simpson received a standing ovation after completing her performance as her evangelist parents blew kisses her way from the audience.

New coach Jennifer Hudson said, "The Spirit is universal" and claimed she was happy to see Simpson share her culture from her heart.

Coach Blake Shelton, although admitting that Simpson is on an opposing team, commended her for taking it to the "next level."

Simpson's coach, Cyrus, gushed that the singer put a "band-aid" on her heart.

"To do that song on this stage, that's a big deal," Simpson said during an interview after the show.

Simpson was first seen on "The Voice" performing Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold" and stunned all four of the judges who were seen fighting for her to choose them as her coach for season 13 of series.

"You know you're good because I'm a little speechless and that never happens," Cyrus told Simpson after her all-out performance of the song.

Coach Adam Levine chimed in, calling Simpson "one in a million."

"Most people who try to do what you do so effortlessly like you do shouldn't do it, because you have to be able to sing with proficiency and technically be good but also you have to manage to squeeze in all this soulfulness and passion and power," Levine said.

According to Facebook, before joining "The Voice" the songstress was working at Potential Church in her hometown in Florida. Simpson is also active on social media and likes to refer to herself as "chicken nugget."

In a YouTube video posted a few years ago, Simpson revealed that she started a movement with her husband, Ray, called Youth in Revolt as a way to encourage young people to rebel against the culture and live for God.

Viewers can tune into Season 13 to see if Simpson will join her Lee University college alumna, Jordan Smith, and win this season of the hit vocal competition.