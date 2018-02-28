'The Voice' Season 14 Coaches, Premiere Performances: Block Twist Triggers Heated Competition

Facebook/NBCTheVoice 'The Voice' season 14 coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys

The Blind Auditions heats up at the start of "The Voice" season 14.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine reignite their famous bickering on TV as they fight to get aspiring singers to their team. They were joined by returning coach Alicia Keys after skipping season 13. The coaches' lineup was also completed by "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson.

The competition went on with a good start. It began with a delightful performance from 17-year-old charmer Britton Buchanan from Sanford, North Carolina. While his rendition of Ray LaMontagne's "Trouble" may not be exactly exceptional, it still earned three chair turns from the veteran coaches.

It was also during his performance when the season's new Block twist was introduced since Shelton used his one and only chance to push the Block button to prevent his frenemy Levine from getting the first contestant.

The new twist was introduced to make the competition more exciting. According to a report from E! News, executive producer Audrey Morrisey told the press during the special screening for the premiere episode that the Block twist was added to shake things up this season.

"It was incredible to see how it really played out: When people used it, how people used it. It really speaks to the real competition," the executive producer stated. "These people want these people. They're here at The Voice, they literally want them for their team. So it was very funny. It worked out really well."

But despite Shelton's move, he still failed to get Buchanan on his team since he chose Keys to be his coach.

Shelton also had a taste of his own medicine during the last performance for the premiere episode when Clarkson pushed her block button to leave him out of Justin Kilgore's choices when all of them turned their chairs towards him.

At the end of the premiere episode, Team Alicia snatched Buchanan and Kelsea Johnson, Team Adam had Rayshun LaMarr and Drew Cole, Team Blake got Kyla Jade and Kaleb Lee, while Team Kelly got the most members including Cartelli, Kilgore, and D.R. King.

More performances are expected in the next episodes of "The Voice" season 14 every Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 p.m. at NBC.