'The Voice' Season 14 Introduces New Twist, New Coach

Aside from having a new coach, fans of "The Voice" will learn about a new feature when NBC's long-running singing reality show returns for season 14.

Yahoo! reported that the new season of "The Voice" will get rid of the iconic red chair. Instead, it will debut with a new set of chairs that will come out with brand new buttons that will not only turn the chair when pressed. The three new buttons will be labeled with the names of their opponent judges which they can press if they want to block a certain coach from convincing the contestant to join his or her team.

Also, "The Voice" will introduce Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson as the newest coach this season.

In an interview with Parade, the "What Doesn't Kill You (Stronger)" singer said that she was very honored to be part of the show because she will get to help a contestant to pursue a musical career, which also happened to her before she was crowned as the first winner of another singing reality show "American Idol."

The other coaches also had nothing but praises for Clarkson. According to Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine, Clarkson will be a great addition to the show. On the other hand, R&B singer Alicia Keys believes that she brings an added flair this season.

Meanwhile, country music superstar Blake Shelton said that she is one of the greatest vocalists that he has ever met, but he joked that he has an advantage over her. "Kelly has absolutely no experience on this show whatsoever," Shelton stated.

However, Clarkson defended herself and reminded Shelton that she can beat him this season, saying: "I had enough experience that he had me mentor his team in the second season."

NBC will air the upcoming episodes of "The Voice" season 14 every Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST starting on Feb. 26.