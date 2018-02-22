Facebook/NBCTheVoice Promotional image for 'The Voice'

"The Voice" coaches go vintage in a new digital exclusive.

The official YouTube channel of the NBC singing competition has released a new video titled "The Coaches Go Vintage Vegas." The black-and-white clip shows rival coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton taking the stage at a vintage show as guests enjoy drinks and entertainment. Among the crowd are fellow coaches Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Levine and Shelton begin with their signature banter before going into their rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon." After their performance, the two men welcome the female coaches to the stage. Keys and Clarkson take the stage, singing Nina Simone's "Feelin' Good."

Not too long before that, another digital exclusive was uploaded to the channel. The video, titled "Don't You Love Kelly Clarkson?," is comprised of clips featuring the new full-time coach. Her dynamic with the other coaches and determination to win are all previewed.

NBC has been releasing clips left and right in preparation for the upcoming 14th season of "The Voice." Apart from new and returning judges, the next cycle will also introduce a new game-changing feature called blocking. In essence, pushing the button would block a fellow coach from getting the contestant to join their team. The catch, though, is that the blocked judge will not know they have been blocked until they turn around.

"Each coach has only one block, and only one block is allowed per audition," host Carson Daly explained in a previous digital exclusive.

Fans are definitely excited to see Clarkson as a full-time coach. The "American Idol" season 1 winner served as an adviser on the show in the past. Speaking of advisers, Keys' team is going to get 19-year-old Canadian singer Shawn Mendes as a celebrity adviser this season, making him the youngest person to hold that position.

"The Voice" season 14 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.