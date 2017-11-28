'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Crossover Character Confirmed

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead' featuring Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

Lennie James' Morgan Jones will be "The Walking Dead" – "Fear The Walking Dead" crossover character. This was revealed on AMC's post-episode discussion show "The Talking Dead" following the episode "The King, the Widow, and Rick."

Morgan will appear in "Fear the Walking Dead" when the spinoff series returns in 2018. Following the announcement, TWD showrunner Scott Gimple explained why Lennie James' character was chosen for the crossover.

"Morgan's arc in 'The Walking Dead' season eight positioned him for the story on 'Fear the Walking Dead,'" he said. "It was also important to see Fear's world and characters through new, yet familiar eyes."

There is speculation regarding the timing of the announcement as it is believed that it was made in a bid to prevent the surprise being ruined by on-set photos from "Fear." James is set to begin filming his scenes this week alongside stars Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam Carey and Frank Dillane. It is still to be seen how his character crops up in the series though.

EW reported that James will be a series regular on "Fear" in Season 4 suggesting that he will be featured heavily in the series. At some point though, the series will have to explain how Morgan winds up all the way in Texas when it seems like he stayed in the general Atlanta area in TWD.

Morgan's announcement as the crossover character does throw out the prevailing theory that it would be Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) who will be moving between the shows. For starters, the character was from Texas, the location "Fear" is headed to in Season 4. Given that the events of the spinoff also take place, time-wise, during seasons 1 and 2 of "The Walking Dead," Abraham could easily be slipped into the series since he doesn't make his debut in the original series until season 4.

Still, it would be interesting to see how Morgan's story in "Fear The Walking Dead" develops over the course of season 4. As for Abraham, well, it's definitely disappointing that fans won't be able to see him after all.