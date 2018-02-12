'The Walking Dead' Cast Report: Lauren Cohan Is Not Going Anywhere Just Yet

AMC A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8 featuring Lauren Cohan as Maggie

Fans might see more of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on "The Walking Dead" after all.

A few days ago, it was reported that Cohan received several pilot offers from the outside as her contract with the drama is set to expire after the show's current season.

The actress was reportedly entertaining these proposals, which led some fans to believe that she might not be on the next season of "The Walking Dead." It turns out that this might not be the case after all.

According to multiple sources that spoke to TV Line, Cohan is apparently in active talks with AMC to renew her contract for the zombie drama for season 9 and beyond. The actress also reportedly showed no indications that she will leave "The Walking Dead" anytime soon, which hints that Maggie's story is not over just yet.

Indeed, this comes as a relief to fans who believe that her exit will ruin the show. The departure of the character, who has been on the show since the second season, will be a serious blow to the series for sure. To many, Maggie represents the show's future, especially since she is pregnant.

She is also crucial to the current arc "The Walking Dead" is unfurling — the all-out war between Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors. She is being built up to be the new leader of the Hilltop, whichis what she already is in the source material written by Robert Kirkman.

Also, she is still very much alive in the comics although this is no longer a surefire assurance of a character's survival in the TV series, especially with what is bound to happen to Carl (Chandler Riggs), who was considered untouchable on the show, when "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns in two weeks.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will be back on Sunday, Feb. 25 with an episode titled "Honor."