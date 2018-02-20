'The Walking Dead' Mid-Season Spoiler: How the Saviors Escaped

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promo image for the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8

A sneak peek into the mid-season premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8 shows how the Saviors escaped the Sanctuary, which led to the destruction of Alexandria before the series went on break last year.

Most of the first half of season 8 was dedicated to Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) plan to trap the Saviors in their own turf by leading a horde of zombies to the Sanctuary. They succeeded for a little time. But just as they thought they were safe from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the Saviors attacked Alexandria when it was vulnerable.

The clip below shows how the series antagonists were able to escape the zombie horde. In a trick that could only have come from Eugene (Josh McDermitt), the Saviors used two lines of dead walkers to defend them from incoming zombies. This way, they were able to have enough time to run out of the Sanctuary without fear of being overpowered by the throng.

Morgan (Lennie James) saw this unfold and tried to stop it, but basing on what happened in the last episode, he was not able to do much to prevent the Saviors' escape.

One would also have thought that the enemies would not have enough bullets to fend off the zombies and the people of Alexandria. But it looks like without the viewer knowing, Eugene and the Saviors have been quietly developing ammunitions. It was revealed last season that Eugene has a knack for creating ammunition, which was the very reason Negan wanted to take him.

As most fans would already know, all these led to Carl's (Chandler Riggs) imminent death. While Rick's son was able to lead most of their villagers to the safety of the sewers, he was not able to defend himself against a zombie bite.

With "The Walking Dead" though, anything could happen. Series creator Robert Kirkman earlier teased that nothing is final and Carl "might not die" after all.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.