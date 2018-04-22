'The Walking Dead' Might Be Hitting the Big Screen

AMC Rick leads his group to war in a still from "The Walking Dead" season 8 finale, "Wrath"

Even though many fans appear to have given up on "The Walking Dead," there are big plans ahead for the zombie drama, and that might even include a movie.

Scott M. Gimple, who is now overseeing the franchise full time as the chief content office after serving as showrunner in the most recent seasons, has teased that the series could be making its way to the big screen.

In an interview with Vulture following "The Walking Dead" season 8 finale, Gimple talked about his desire to explore every corner of zombie drama's world, and not just on the series, which has been renewed for season 9.

"Right now, I'm working on 'Fear.' I'm working on 'Walking Dead.' I'm working on that new stuff, and there are all sorts of interesting possibilities that I dare not even address specifically. But the most important thing is that when we're moving forward, whatever we do is different. That we see the world of 'The Walking Dead' in a new way. We're trying to achieve a variety, and to show every pocket that we can. There are all sorts of cool things ahead," he said.

"I mean, that kind of variety, that's what we're talking about," Gimple said when asked about the possibility of a "The Walking Dead" movie.

"All the differences of the ways we tell the story, yeah, what we can feature and all that. There's a whole universe of possibilities," he went on to say.

Of course, there are no concrete details about this yet. At this point, it is not even confirmed that a "The Walking Dead" movie is happening. It certainly is not being worked on right now, but it seems to be well on the agenda. How long before fans will get to see the franchise cross the film territory remains to be seen at this time.

It is not impossible though, especially since AMC and Gimple's team have proven they are not in the least bit done with the zombie drama even though it has already been on for eight years and the fact that its most recent runs have seen a decline in viewership and ratings.

Clearly, Gimple is not slowing down his roll at all. The idea of a film will introduce the possibility of a full-on cinematic "The Walking Dead" franchise, which will bring it to new heights no doubt. It could also spawn a brand new series at the least, should the big screen debut of the franchise be successful enough.

A "The Walking Dead" movie will allow them to enter part of the sprawling walker-infested world that they cannot explore on the mothership series or in the spinoff, "Fear the Walking Dead."

While Gimple was understandably playing coy about what fans can expect in "The Walking Dead" universe, his cautious answering suggests that there are already huge plans in place that the audience will learn about when the time is right.

Although many believe that more "The Walking Dead" might not be a good idea, a lot of fans believe that the season 8 finale, while a far cry from the early seasons of the drama, is an indication that the show can go back to the right track if it wanted to.

The final hour of the season is considered to be one of the best episodes the show had in a long time. This has fans excited about the future of the show, although instead of a movie, some would prefer Gimple's crew to first focus on bringing back the show's magic before bringing it to the silver screen.

Not everything is going well, though, seeing that Lauren Cohan is yet to sign a contract to reprise her role as Maggie on "The Walking Dead" season 9 despite a big storyline teased for the character.