'The Walking Dead' News: More Spinoffs Planned, Possible Settings Hinted

Richard Foreman Jr/AMC A still from "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4

It looks like there will be more "The Walking Dead" spinoffs to come.

So far, the only series born out of the zombie drama is "Fear the Walking Dead." However, showrunner and future chief content officer Scott Gimple teased to The Hollywood Reporter that there will be more shows set in the walker universe to come.

"There are different approaches to how we tell stories and how long we tell them for and the places we can do them," Gimple, who is leaving the showrunner post after "The Walking Dead" season 8 to oversee the entire programming based on the series.

"I'm hoping to do a variety of different projects that are probably more in line with what we see on TV but maybe in different rhythms and formats and things like that. We'll still continue to come out with great digital content but I'm excited about the kind of stuff we can do. But I really am talking about all sides of it and I know we'll have more to talk about soon on that," he went on to say.

Gimple did not reveal anything specific on what "The Walking Dead" spinoffs to expect. Robert Kirkman, the creator of the comic book series where the show is based, has written offshoots including one that centers on brand new characters based in Oregon.

Uproxx suggests that The Commonwealth will be an intriguing subject for a new spinoff seeing that this group is massive and even has its own army that will provide a show enough to explore.

This troop is expected to be introduced at some point in "The Walking Dead," but seeing as the show is still on the Saviors storyline, it will not be until a few more years, which could actually make for a perfect setup.

There is also excitement about the possibility of having current characters on the show featured in these spinoffs although there is nothing confirmed at the moment. The closest thing to that fans can expect is "The Walking Dead" original character Morgan (Lennie James), who will be hanging out with Madison's (Kim Dickens) crew in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4.