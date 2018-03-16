'The Walking Dead' News: Season 8 Finale To Air In Cinemas

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead'

Good news for "The Walking Dead" fans, the finale of season 8 and the premiere episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 can be watched on the big screen.

Entertainment Weekly reported that AMC is collaborating with Fathom Events to bring the fan-favorite post-apocalyptic drama and its spinoff in over 750 cinemas in the US on Sunday, April 15. The event will be called "Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead."

While the event will happen at the same date as the TV broadcast on AMC, those who will opt to see it in cinemas will be able to watch an "exclusive bonus content" that will start at 8:30 p.m. EST. This will be half an hour earlier than the TV broadcast.

Tickets for the event will start selling on Friday, March 16 on the Fathom Events website.

Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead" comics series creator and its TV adaptation executive producer Robert Kirkman told his fans on Tumblr that he will reveal the cause of the zombie outbreak one day.

"Maybe years after it's all over I'll just casually mention it in an interview. That seems like a very [Harry Potter author] J.K. Rowling thing to do," Kirkman stated in the blog post.

The series creator also said that the origin of the zombie apocalypse could not be less important to the main plot of the story as well as to the lives of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and other survivors.

"It would be completely out of place in the story. Honestly if a scientist from Washington came to the character and told them what happened the characters would just shrug and say 'Oh... okay...' it wouldn't change their lives at all... and... I've said too much," he also said.

AMC airs the latest episodes of "The Walking Dead" every Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.