'The Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 9 With a Brand-New Showrunner

AMC A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8 premiere, "Mercy"

"The Walking Dead" has been officially renewed for a ninth season with a new showrunner leading the series.

While it isn't entirely surprising that "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for season 9, certain changes had been made behind the scenes. Ever since "The Walking Dead" was in its early days, the showrunner mantle had always been associated with Scott Gimple. However, this coming season 9, Angela Kang will now be taking on that role.

Kang had originally been a writer for the show since 2011, and she had been a co-executive producer beginning 2013, but now, she has been elevated to the position of executive producer of "The Walking Dead."

"I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this new role with 'The Walking Dead'" Kang said.

According to her, working on the "Walking Dead" and adapting Robert Kirkman's comics into a series has always been a dream of hers, and now, she is excited to start a whole new chapter for the show, one that she herself will lead.

But Kang's promotion doesn't mean Gimple is out of the show. In fact, Scott Gimple himself had been promoted to a much higher position of chief content officer, which would give him the job of overseeing the entire "Walking Dead" television franchise, which includes "The Walking Dead" itself as well as its spin-off series "Fear The Walking Dead," along with possible sequels and spin-offs.

AMC president Charlie Collier acknowledged the contributions that both Gimple and Kang had made for the franchise and said that their promotions are an important day. Collier stated: "This is an enormously important day for the entire 'The Walking Dead' television universe...Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play 'Dead.'"

"The Walking Dead" season 9 is set to air sometime later this year.