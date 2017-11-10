'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers: Trailer Shows Carol in a Dangerous Situation

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC A previously released promo image for "The Walking Dead" featuring Carol (Melissa McBride).

In the short trailer for the fourth episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8, it looks like Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) might be in grave danger.

A video teaser shared a glimpse of the continuing war of the alliance of the Alexandrians, The Kingdom and the Hilltop Colony against the vicious Saviors.

Fans who have watched the trailer are now worried about what could happen to Carol in episode 4. The clip featured her in a standoff against several enemies while she fought alone. Outnumbered by the Saviors, she was eventually seen dropping her weapon and raising her hands as an act of surrender.

On the other hand, the trailer also showed that while Carol is likely to get captured by the enemy, it is not clear whether she will be immediately killed.

At the beginning of the clip, she was seen stealthily navigating through the corridors of the enemies' post with a rifle in hand. At one point, she was spotted leaning against a wall as if to catch her breath as she hid from a Savior who was looking for the intruder just around the corner. She then left using another route just as the Savior began walking in her direction.

In episode 3, Carol witnessed some highs and lows in their attempt to overrun the Saviors' entire outpost. Despite their planning and detailed strategy, they ended up the ones getting ambushed.

In the last episode, which was titled "Monsters," Carol and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) led a group of survivors from The Kingdom for a mission. She had been worried about getting outnumbered by the Saviors but he was confident they had the perfect plan.

The regiment led by Carol and Ezekiel survived two assaults and ended up taking the first building of the Saviors' post. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a trap, and they were soon caught in a disadvantageous location where stationed Saviors opened fire at them.

Whether Carol and the others get out of the Savior outpost alive is something to watch out for when "The Walking Dead" season 8 airs its fourth episode on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.