'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers, Plot News: Negan and the Saviors at Front and Center

Fans will finally get to check up on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 5 after he was left trapped in the middle of a horde of walkers.

In the first round of the war instigated by Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group, the leader of the Saviors ends up inside a vehicle with an army of undead swarming it. Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) ends up inside the same van, putting his fate in the balance.

In "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 5 titled "The Big Scary U," fans will be treated with "a close look at Negan and the lives of the Saviors during the conflict through a familiar set of eyes."

From what has been teased, viewers can expect this episode to witness the all-out war from the perspective of the Saviors. After all, the initial episodes have followed the Survivors in their attempt to take out Negan and his people.

This could mean that fans will get to see how they will retaliate and what they are doing to stop Rick and company in their tracks. After all, "The Walking Dead" season 8 has so far teased that they are cooking something up.

In the first episode alone, Rick was warned by one of Negan's underlings that he will beg again. This is becoming more likely with a recent report suggesting a major death in the midseason finale.

Speaking of which, the first half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 will end with an episode that will be 88 minutes long. Without commercials, the installment is expected to run 60 to 66 minutes, which is way longer than the usual 42- to 45-minute broadcast.

Big things are expected to happen in the midseason finale including a rumored death of a character that fans have come to love over the course of the zombie drama.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 airs Sundays on AMC.