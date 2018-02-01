Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Rick will carry Carl's last words with him as he moves on.

When "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns, Carl (Chandler Riggs) will offer his father his last words that will influence his decisions in the future.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns with episode 9 this February, and it will feature the death of Carl after being bitten by one of the walkers from the midseason finale. Andrew Lincoln, who portrays Carl's father in the series, shared with Entertainment Weekly that his last words will have a big impact on him in the future.

According to Lincoln, Carl will plead to Riggs to change his mind about how he will deal with the post-apocalyptic society.

"It goes back to the flash-forward where my mercy prevails over my wrath. There is a balancing of the scales in Rick's life that happens in the back eight episodes. A lot of it is because of what is said in episode 9, by his son," Lincoln revealed.

But even though Lincoln is already talking about the show's future without Carl, the actor admits that he's still having a hard time accepting his exit.

"It's a very sad farewell, and a farewell that I never thought would happen," said Lincoln, adding that he believes his castmates also feel the same about Carl's death. However, Lincoln is also thankful that they get to say goodbye to Carl on the show properly.

"Usually, things happen and people are ripped from you in this world that we inhabit. Thankfully, there was some sense of catharsis on this one," Lincoln explained, adding that they are also thankful that they get to share this farewell with the fans on screen.

In the meantime, fans of "The Walking Dead" can watch the teaser for the coming episode 9 on YouTube. They can see Riggs and his son Carl have an emotional exchange, with tears running down the sheriff's eyes as he looks back on their memories.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Feb. 25 on AMC.