(Photo: AMC/Gene Page) A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8 midseason finale, "How It's Gotta Be."

The midseason finale of "The Walking Dead" season 8 is almost here.

The good news is that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) has finally convinced Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) to fight with them. With the Hilltop fighters gone and Ezekiel (Khary Phyton) struggling with the tragedy, the Junkyard People will give them better chances, assuming Jadis does not betray them like she did the last time.

The bad news is that there are no more walkers surrounding the Sanctuary, much to Rick's utter disbelief in the final moments of the previous "The Walking Dead" season 8 episode.

Whether this is because of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Tara's (Alanna Masterson) doing or the master plan that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) has promised with confidence to a proud and impressed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) remains to be seen.

Whatever it is, this is not part of the plan that Rick devised and the promo for "The Walking Dead" season 8 midseason finale titled "How It's Gotta Be" teases that things will go south.

It looks like Jadis and the Scavengers are still looking to fight with the group despite the unexpected turn of events, but things are about to get crazy.

The Saviors seem to have upper hand this time as the promo shows Rick and Jadis being showered by bullets while Carl (Chandler Riggs) desperate to get to safety and hoping to get through the night unscathed.

It is rumored that a big showdown will take place in Alexandria during "The Walking Dead" season 8 midseason finale. Negan lost a lot of people during Daryl and Tara's surprise attack and fans imagine he will make someone pay for that using Lucille.

If Eugene tells on Dwight (Austin Amelio), he might end up sharing the same fate with Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) in "How It's Gotta Be."

Negan has always said that people are a resource so it is likely that his main concern is to get Rick, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Ezekiel and kill them in front of everyone as a way to get the Alexandrians and the rest to work for him.

Either way, rumor has it that a major character will bite the dust in "The Walking Dead" season 8 midseason finale. Who will it be? Fans will learn on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.