'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Midseason Trailer Highlights Carl's Parting Words

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC A promotional poster for the AMC television series "The Walking Dead"

The midseason premiere for the AMC television series "The Walking Dead" season 8 is slated to be released this month, and a trailer has been released to give fans and audiences a glimpse of what they can expect to occur as the group of Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, still wages an all-out-war with Negan's forces, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the teaser trailer for the second part of season 8, Rick's group can be seen picking themselves up and dusting themselves off following the events from before the show took a brief break — specifically, after the group had lost Rick's son, Carl Grimes, played by Chandler Riggs. The loss is not only a devastating one for the characters but also for the fans since Carl has been in the series since the very beginning.

The trailer is filled with an emotional exchange in dialogue between Carl and Rick, and it is safe to assume that this may be the last conversation that they have before Carl passes on. Carl reminds Rick of Lori's (Sarah Wayne Callies) parting words to their son before she died, saying, "Before Mom died she told me I was gonna beat this world." However, the other characters will be facing their own difficulties.

Additionally, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, is speculated to leave the show soon due to multiple offers that she has been getting from other networks. Although Cohan is a fan-favorite on the show, fans should expect for her demise to occur before the season ends. However, it is important to mention that Cohan has not yet revealed if she is actually inclined to take offers at this time.

The title of the upcoming episode is "Honor," which is slated to have a longer running time compared to the other regular episodes of the series at 82 minutes long. Greg Nicotero helmed the directorial responsibilities, and is known for coming up with some of the best episodes in "The Walking Dead."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.