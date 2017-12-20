'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News: AMC Series May Only Have a 'Few Seasons Left,' Chandler Riggs Says

(Photo: Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC) Promotional image for "The Walking Dead."

"The Walking Dead" may soon be coming to an end.

Showrunner Scott Gimple recently said he could see the zombie drama going beyond a tenth installment. However, star Chandler Riggs believes otherwise. The actor, whose character Carl was killed off in the midseason finale, has suggested the show may not survive for much longer.

"So I've come to realise that you all have probably figured out the big reveal at the end of 808," Riggs wrote to the admins of The Spoiling Dead Fans (via Digital Spy) in November. "If not, you will find out soon enough via one of your sources. I get that you guys have been doing this since we started, but I have a request."

He continued, "Out of respect for me, for Carl, and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I'm asking you not to spoil the ending of 808 once your sources inform you of what happens."

The exchange was released by the media outlet just this week, leaving fans surprised about Riggs' big revelation on the show's fate.

"The Walking Dead" is now on its eighth season but it still has not been renewed for a ninth season. Audience ratings continue to decline, which leads many viewers to wonder if the show is in danger of being canceled.

Reports speculate that the delay might be caused by contract renegotiations for the drama's original stars Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus.

On another note, Riggs recently confirmed that his stint on the AMC program is over by chopping off his mullet. The 18-year-old had worn his signature long hairstyle since he joined the series, but has now chopped it all off. He showed off his new look on Twitter over the weekend — surprising many fans worldwide.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns with new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.