'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News: Big Battle to Be Expected in Season Finale

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead'

The first look for the for the final battle in "The Walking Dead" season 8 has been released.

According to ComicBook, a fan reportedly shared a photo of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) leading all the members of the Coalition in their last big battle against the vile Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the members of the Saviors.

The photo seemed to have been taken from a magazine spread that was shared on social media.

Details about the season 8 finale titled "Wrath" remains under wraps, but showrunner Scott Gimple told Entertainment Weekly in an interview in September 2017 that the episode will end with a blast. "The war will absolutely be resolved by the end of season 8," Gimple stated.

He also told TVLine in late March that fans of the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller will finally learn what happens at the end of the war, but it will not be what they are expecting. "It might not be what some of the characters even want. But it is a conclusion, and they have to deal with its aftermath," he also said.

However, the showrunner, who will depart from the series at the end of the current season, is still hoping that the fans will be satisfied in the upcoming finale. According to Gimple, fans should expect to see several casualties since the beloved characters entered an all-out war.

This means that more fan-favorite characters will not survive the upcoming finale, and viewers will have to bid goodbye to other beloved members of the series, just like what happened when Rick's son Carl (Chandler Riggs) passed away at the beginning of season 8B.

"I would never tell the audience that it was safe to exhale," Gimple also stated. "It is a devastating world that these characters live in, but there is still beauty and hope," he added.

Meanwhile, the previous episode showed the darkest side of Rick yet when he and his friend Morgan (Lennie James) decided to kill all the members of Saviors who opted to switch sides and joined the Coalition in their fight against Negan.

Based a report from Bloody Disgusting, Rick might have unleashed his most dangerous side after losing his son. He might be very determined to kill all the Saviors and has no plans to keep them as prisoners, which is something that Carl would not want him to do if he is still alive.

On the other hand, the synopsis for the penultimate episode titled "Worth" has been released.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, the Alexandrian recruiter named Aaron (Ross Marquand) will continue to look for more allies as their big battle against the Saviors draws nearer. On the other hand, Rick's long-time friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) make their own decision and confront an old friend.

However, the synopsis did not mention who among the pair's longtime friends will be confronted in the upcoming episode.

The penultimate episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8 is scheduled to air on AMC on Sunday, April 8, at 9 p.m. EDT.