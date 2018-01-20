'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News: Norman Reedus 'Desperately Unhappy' About Decision to Kill Carl

REUTERS/David McNew 'The Walking Dead' actor Norman Reedus.

The back half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 is going to look very different without one of the show's stars, and fans are not the only ones who are dissatisfied with it.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, star Norman Reedus revealed that he is also disappointed in the decision to kill of Chandler Riggs' Carl Grimes.

"I was desperately unhappy about that," he said. "I've seen Chandler grow up from a little boy. I've known that kid so long, and it always hurts when you lose a family member on the show. Chandler is definitely a family member to me. I was not happy about it. I always thought Chandler would be the last man standing, to be honest."

It remains to be seen how Riggs' absence will affect ratings, especially since he is one of the only remaining stars who have been with the show since its first season.

"When you lose those key members, it's such a big blow to the show, and to the fans, and to us that are there," Reedus said.

However, before Carl officially bites the dust, he will still appear in episode 9 of "The Walking Dead" season 8. Riggs himself previously teased that Carl will have a huge impact on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the survivors.

As the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) continues, Rick is hellbent on putting an end to each and every Savior member. But, Carl is against Rick's idea and will attempt to talk him into sparing some of them.

Speaking of absences, Riggs is not the only one who is be leaving "The Walking Dead." Lennie James, who portrays Morgan Jones, is crossing over to "Fear the Walking Dead" where he will be reprising his role.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will return on Sunday, Feb. 25 on AMC.