'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News: Vision of the Future Could Be Hinting at the Next Character Death

The vision of a happy future shown in the beginning of season 8 might be hinting the next character death since Carl (Chandler Riggs) will soon be dead.

In the beginning season 8, fans were teased with a vision of Rick (Andrew Lincoln), old and living happily in a home with his children, Judith (Kinsley Isla Dillon) and Carl, along with his partner, Michonne (Danai Gurira).

However, Comic Book indicates that the vision, which once was a glimmer of hope for fans to see their favorite characters have a happy ending, might have become an omen since Carl will soon be dead after being infected by a walker this season 8.

One of the factors that could indicate the vision as an omen for the show is if it was envisioned by Rick himself. If it was Rick's vision, it is speculated that he was simply having a hallucination of a happy life with his loved ones that didn't survive the war and the outbreak.

This would be similar to the vision shown at in season 7, where Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) where feasting on the dinner table with the rest of the gang.

If the vision is an omen, that means Judith and Michonne's lives are in danger when season 8 returns.

However, if the vision is Carl's, it would just be as heart-breaking for the fans of "The Walking Dead" because he wouldn't live through fulfilling their happy ending.

Meanwhile, Riggs revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter why his character was being killed off.

According to Riggs, his character will be the reason why Rick will choose not to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) because of his ability to always see the good in everyone.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Feb. 25, 2018 on AMC.