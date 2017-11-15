'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Beloved Character Meets Unfortunate Demise

AMC Shiva's death was predicted for 'The Walking Dead' season 8

"The Walking Dead" just killed off a beloved character.

During the fourth episode of the eighth season of "The Walking Dead," viewers were in for a terrible surprise as beloved character is killed off, Shiva. Ever since the character was first introduced in the previous season, Shiva, the beloved pet tiger of King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), immediately caught the hearts of the viewers. Sadly, when viewers become too attached to characters in "The Walking Dead," they seem to have a habit of dying.

Last week, viewers saw King Ezekiel and his group ambushed by The Saviors and, in this latest episode, sees the leader of the Kingdom survive the unfortunate altercation at the expense of his troops. What's worse for the character is that it didn't take long for his deceased men to become Walkers themselves with Ezekiel as their most vulnerable target.

He manages to evade his zombified men but end up becoming hostage to a rogue Savior. He proceeds to taunt Ezekiel at gunpoint saying: "That cat just loves you. Gave you everything, didn't it? Gave you an angle, a story. Got to hand it to you, you played your cards good. You played your people good. They ate that horses—t right up. Take away that tiger, what's left? Just some meaningless con man in a costume."

Luckily for him, Jerry (Cooper Andrews) swoops in and rescues King Ezekiel in time before meeting up with Carol (Melissa McBride) all the while being chased by a horde of Walkers. Finding themselves cornered, Ezekiel loses hope and tells the others that he is no king and that they should just leave him.

This is also the moment when Shiva arrives to defend his master from the zombie horde, and it is through this encounter that the tiger loses its life and gets mauled by the Walkers.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.