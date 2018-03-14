'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Expect More Deaths as Series Deviates From Comic Books

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead'

One of the stars of "The Walking Dead" teases more deaths as season 8 draws to a close.

According to Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel, more characters will say goodbye in the upcoming episodes.

When the zombie series resumed airing in January, it officially killed off one of its major characters — Carl Grimes, played by Chandler Riggs, who has been in "The Walking Dead" since day one. He has since been followed by Jordan Woods-Robinson (Eric) and Jayson Warner Smith (Gavin). "It does take its toll," Gilliam told ComicBook at the Walker Stalker Con in London.

The 49-year-old actor shared he was very happy to join the conference and see a lot of cast mates he has not seen in a while. The season 8 plot began with Father Gabriel being stuck with the Saviors. For fans, this poses a lot of danger for the member originally from Alexandria. However, for Gilliam, it is an exciting opportunity to get to know the other members of the series.

"It's been pretty cool, it's been pretty cool to be in different worlds while still being in the same world of Walking Dead," Gilliam said. "You know? To being on different sets and working with different actors." He added that he enjoys working with Josh McDermitt (Eugene) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

It is unknown yet how Father Gabriel's captivity will play out in the series, which lately has been deviating a lot from the comic books. Carl's death is the greatest example. Talking to reporters, "The Walking Dead" boss Greg Nicotero said this will not be the last.

"I think if we just did a panel-for-panel remake of the comic book it wouldn't be very exciting, because then everyone could just say, 'Oh, this is what's coming up next!'" Nicotero explained. He added that they need to deviate from the novel to keep the story "fresh" but promised that they will occasionally pay homage to the original story.

"Ultimately, there are key moments in the comic book that we want to pay tribute to, and a lot of times they get reworked to fit our format," Nicotero told reporters.

"The Walking Dead" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.