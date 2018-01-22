'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: First Teaser Image Suggests a Change of Heart

(Photo: AMC Chandler Riggs as Carl in "The Walking Dead" season 8.

A new promotional image for "The Walking Dead" season 8 has been released.

The artwork shows some of the core characters including Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but the tagline is what has everyone intrigued: "My mercy prevails over my wrath."

This is very telling of what will happen during the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) at the center of it all.

First teaser for #TheWalkingDead Season 8B. Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly pic.twitter.com/InZrHGdMeh — Paul's Wall (@PaulMeZee827) January 21, 2018

Rick is hell-bent on killing Negan at the moment, but his son Carl (Chandler Riggs) is teaching him that violence is not always the way to go.

With the young man set to bite the dust when "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns to the small screen, Rick might have a change of heart to carry out his son's wishes.

Hidden Remote suggests that this could affect how things turn out for Negan in the zombie drama. Prior to learning what happened to Carl, one of Rick's intentions is to kill the leader of the Saviors once and for all.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains discussions about "The Walking Dead" television series and comics. Read at your own discretion.

A change of plan along those lines was hinted by Riggs in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the winter finale, which ended with the younger Grimes revealing he was bitten by a walker.

Episode 809 is really Carl trying to teach Rick as much as he can about what he's learned and trying to convince Rick to not kill every single Savior because there's still good people out there. The Alexandrians, the Hilltop and the Kingdom — all those people probably see him as a villain like the Saviors. There's some humanitarian aspects that Carl is going to try and teach Rick in his final moments.

Carl's death is one of the biggest deviations from the source material "The Walking Dead" has ever done, but the teaser image suggests that the show might follow the comics in terms of Negan and what he ends up being — he was slit in the throat by Rick and wakes up a prisoner at Alexandria.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns Sunday, Feb. 25, on AMC.