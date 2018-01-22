'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Maggie Goes Down a 'Path of Vengeance'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee in "The Walking Dead," at the 31st Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, 2016.

There is still more than a month left before "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns, but Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee in the show, has already hinted that her character is on a "path of vengeance."

In the midseason finale that aired last month, Maggie and the rest of the people who went up against the Saviors and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) found themselves in a lot of trouble. However, viewers saw a different side of her as she later on killed a helpless Savior who was part of a group they had previously taken as prisoner. She then ordered for the body to be placed in a coffin-like box that would be sent back to their enemies with a message.

When asked if she saw Maggie pursuing a harsher course of actions in the future amidst the great war, Cohan told Entertainment Weekly: "She continues down this path of vengeance after Negan that I feel like the audience is on."

Maggie is one of the characters who has lost all her loved ones at different tragic moments on the show, especially the time when Negan killed her husband Glenn with Lucille in cold blood while she and several others were held hostage and had to watch.

With all the reasons to seek revenge for the losses she experienced, Maggie is expected to show more of her brewing anger in the upcoming episodes of "The Walking Dead."

"I really feel like Maggie gets to vocalize the anger towards that enemy in this, and it gets very much more specific as we go on," Cohan added.

Meanwhile, Cohan also shared her insights on the unexpected things Maggie did in the midseason finale. The actress said she later realized: "This is kind of what's been brewing for her underneath all along."

The actress added that Maggie's compassionate and hopeful nature is not totally lost in the great war. However, she said that her character is expected to act on the "lurking anger" she has aimed at their enemies.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.