'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Norman Reedus Sad Over Two Actors Leaving Show

Two major players are leaving "The Walking Dead" season 8. Star Norman Reedus said that their departures will be a big blow to the show.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Chandler Riggs will say goodbye to playing Carl Grimes on "The Walking Dead" season 8.

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in the series, revealed that the actors who will be saying goodbye in the next half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 are "the heart of the show." He hinted that these stars have been part of the AMC series from the beginning.

"When you lose those key members, it's such a big blow," he said. "If you want to hold on to what made the show special, you've got to be very careful what you do with those people."

The news, however, is not a surprise for avid fans who already got an inkling that Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Morgan (Lennie James) won't be around after this season. The show sealed Carl's fate in the last episode, when a zombie bit him. Riggs also confirmed that he was told of his fate on the show months before filming the episode.

AMC recently released photos of what's coming up on "The Walking Dead" season 8 and as expected, it's no longer looking good for Carl. His body is deteriorating due to the zombie attack. The only question now is --- who will pull the trigger and end his suffering?

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Carl's father Rick, described losing his son as his character's worst nightmare. The second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 will explore Rick's pain and suffering with this latest loss.

Meanwhile, James' departure is linked to his move on "Fear the Walking Dead," the spinoff series. AMC also released new photos from the set that showed Morgan along with new characters Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman.

"The Walking Dead" season 8B marks its return on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9:00 p.m. EST on AMC.