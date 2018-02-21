'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Norman Reedus Talks About Closure and Daryl's Evolution

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns with a lot of closure.

The second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 will tie up a lot of loose ends, as well as introduce an evolved character in Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon.

"The Walking Dead" returns this week for the back half of season 8, and according to Reedus, the final eight episodes will offer a lot of closure.

"It's all resolution," said Reedus in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. However, the actor added that not everything will end in "The Walking Dead" season 8 the way fans expect it to.

"Some wrap up the way you think. Some wrap up not the way you think," Reedus teased, adding that everything will be "kind of a surprise" when the show closes its storyline.

Meanwhile, the actor also talked about how his character has gone rogue over season 8 and what fans can expect from him when "The Walking Dead" returns. According to Reedus, Daryl has become smarter over the seasons and that he's ready to lead in war.

"It seems like he may have gone rogue a couple times this season, which he did, he learns a lot from every time something goes south. What you end up with is a very wise leader instead of just a soldier that's willing to do anything," Reedus explained.

"He's learning from his mistakes. He's learning from other people's mistakes, and the common goal is, how do we go forward?" The actor continued.

Aside from this, Reedus revealed that the back half of season 8 will focus more on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) — especially with his son's impending demise — and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

The show will return with an 82-minute long episode 9, titled "Honor," which will also be the send-off of for Chandler Riggs' Carl Grimes after being bitten by a walker, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.