'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Things Begin to Crumble for Rick and Co.

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from "The Walking Dead season 8, episode 7, "Time for After."

Just when things start to look up for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company, things begin to fall apart starting in next week's episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8.

Titled "Time for After," the Saviors will attempt to solve an issue that led them to the position they are in — trapped inside their own Sanctuary with a horde of walkers surrounding it.

In the previous "The Walking Dead" season 8 installments, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) made the realization that Dwight (Austin Amelio) was the traitor within the group all along although it is unclear yet if he will tell on him.

He might be forced to do so because now Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) wants him to get to the bottom of it or he is a goner as shown in a sneak peek for "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 7.

Fans are worried that Eugene will choose to save his own skin over anything else, which is the very thing he did that led him to the Saviors.

It is not like things are not going to spiral out of control anyway. Daryl (Norman Reedus) appears to have taken it upon himself to end the war as soon as possible, which he will most definitely do in "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 7.

His idea is to blow up the Sanctuary. Now he's got Tara (Alanna Masterson), Michonne (Daina Gurira) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) with him. Speculations have it that this will only make it worse.

Rick, on the other hand, still counts on the Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers to fight the Saviors with them, but he ends up being stripped naked and held prisoner. Whether this is part of a bigger plan or not remains to be seen.

"The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 7 will set up a big battle in the midseason finale, which, according to rumors, will take place in Alexandria.

If this is the case, then fans can expect Daryl and co's mission to go south. Making it worse is the fact that Rick is not there, the Hilltop has some Saviors in their lawn that can turn on them anytime and Carl (Chandler Riggs) is taking in someone whose true intentions remain murky.

Also, with the recent revelation of a cast member transfer to "Fear the Walking Dead," it looks like there will be some serious casualties in the next two weeks of the zombie drama.

"The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 7, "Time for After," airs Sunday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.