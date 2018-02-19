'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Upcoming Episodes Will Feature A First

AMC A still from "The Walking Dead" season 8

"The Walking Dead" may have been running for eight years now, but the show is yet to run out of firsts.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Greg Nicotero teases that another first they are doing when the show returns is featuring a fully nude walker.

He noted that it is something that they have "never done that before" on "The Walking Dead," but he did not share any more details about it—which exact episode it would be or why the walker is nude in the first place.

Indeed, The Independent believes that it will be quite the leap for the show especially since it has steered clear of featuring nudity and has focused more on amping up the level of gore.

This feature also means that the walkers, which the show is named after, are still a big deal in "The Walking Dead." In its current form, they are no longer as big of a threat as they were in the past especially with the likes of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) now in the picture.

The current season shows that despite the characters already used to fending them off, they are still something they should worry about. Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group used hordes of them to trap Negan and the Saviors.

It was also a walker that ultimately ends the life of Carl (Chandler Riggs) as revealed in the winter finale of "The Walking Dead" season 8. The midseason premiere "Honor" will mark the final episode of the character.

The rest of the season will see Rick and group deal with the tragedy, and surely, it will not be easy. Danai Gurira said in an interview with Huffington Post that she is as "devastated" as her character Michonne will be.

The actress admitted, "I got a little depressed for a while. Straight up. You're in the story. You're in it, and you're also in a family. It was hard."