'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Rick Grimes Follow His Son Carl in The Grave?

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promo image for the second half of 'The Walking Dead' season 8.

The death of Carl Grimes is about to happen in the midseason premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8, but the life of his father Rick may also be in peril.

Fans of the post-apocalyptic thriller were shocked when news came out about the death of Chandler Riggs' character when "The Walking Dead" returns for the second half of the season, especially since Carl remains alive in the comic series where the show was based from.

Even lead star Andrew Lincoln, who plays the role of Carl's father Rick Grimes in the series, admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was deeply saddened when he found out about the character's death since he thought that it will be the one to survive at the end of the show.

"I always thought Carl was going to be the one who led the show forward; that Rick would hand over his boots and revolver when he walked off into the sunset in season 28," the actor said in December 2017.

But since Lincoln's contract will expire at the end of the current season, fans were reportedly worried that he might not sign up again if AMC will renew the series for season 9. This could mean that Rick's life might also end soon.

When asked if he believes that his character's journey will soon meet its end, Lincoln said: "That's a question I'm not at liberty to answer. It's such an extraordinary story and in my heart, it deserves some resolution." However, the actor also revealed that he is still hoping to reprise his role in season 9.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Payne teased that Carl's death will be hard for the fans of "The Walking Dead."

In an interview with TV Guide, the actor who portrays the role of Jesus in the series said that Rick will finally lose the last link of who he was before the zombie apocalypse broke out. "There's a lot that Rick is losing in losing Carl," the actor also said.

AMC will air the midseason premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8 on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST.