'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Simon's Plans to Pulverize Hilltop Work?

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Steven Ogg as Simon in 'The Walking Dead' season 8

It seems fans can expect to see a gory battle in the next episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8.

In the promo trailer for the episode titled "Do Not Send Us Astray," Simon (Steven Ogg) managed to convince the members of the Saviors to hurl walkers' guts towards the Hilltop community despite the absence of their leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

However, another sneak peek showed that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) seemed to be unfazed with the Saviors' threat. During her conversation with Simon over the two-way radio, Maggie warned Simon to forget their plans of attacking Hilltop.

"Your 38 people are alive and breathing," Maggie told Simon, referring to the members of the Saviors that the Hilltop was keeping as prisoners. "Turn around, leave us be, and they will stay that way. But if you don't? I have 38 bullets that I will personally fire into all 38," she went on to say.

But despite their advantage in the battle because of the walkers that will be used as their weapons, the Simon-led Saviors might be on the losing end in the next episode of the post-apocalyptic zombie drama. According to Independent UK, Simon's strategies might be spilled over by Dwight (Austin Amelio), Negan's former subordinate who decided to forge his alliance with Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group.

Other reports also revealed that Simon's time might be over in the upcoming episode. Aside from the possible betrayal from Dwight, the current Saviors leader might also meet his untimely demise under the hands of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) because the head of the Scavengers would want to extract revenge for the deaths of her people under his hands.

On the other hand, the real head of the Saviors could return and may not be pleased to see what his right-hand man was up to while he was away.

The next episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8 will air on AMC on Sunday, March 25, at 9 p.m. EDT.