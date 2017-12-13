'The Walking Dead' Season 8B Spoilers: Teaser Reveals Grieving Rick

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in a promo image for 'The Walking Dead' season 8.

Emotions will run high when the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns in February.

After the midseason finale, actor Chandler Riggs told The Hollywood Reporter that his character Carl Grimes will die when the series returns after its winter break. Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, Carl's father Rick (Andrew Lincoln) appears to be highly emotional in front of a grave. While it is still unconfirmed if the grave belongs to Carl, the intense look in Rick's face where he seemed to be very determined to seek revenge could mean that the body buried under the cross belongs to his son.

Carl's death was not mentioned in the comic books where the AMC post-apocalyptic TV series was based on. But showrunner Scott M. Gimple explained in a separate interview with the publication that the unexpected twist is needed this season.

"It's all having to do with the greater story of the season," Gimple stated. "It will be very apparent, the relationship of this awful incident — this very intense story turn — to the greater story."

Despite Gimple's explanation regarding the need to kill off Carl in the series, Riggs' father William Riggs expressed his disappointment about his son's fate in the show in a deleted post on Facebook.

According to the elder Riggs, learning that his son had been kicked out from the show was very devastating.

"Watching Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing," he said in the post that was reported by Independent UK. "I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him."

However, Riggs' father thanked his fans for the love that they showed for him and his character.

AMC has yet to react to the older Riggs' statements regarding the exit of his character in "The Walking Dead" season 8.

The remaining episodes for "The Walking Dead" season 8 will aired by AMC starting Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EDT.