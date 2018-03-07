Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead'

AMC has already renewed "The Walking Dead" for a ninth season, but the future of star Lauren Cohan with the series remains up in the air.

Cohan, who plays fan-favorite Maggie on the zombie drama, has been cast in the ABC pilot "Whiskey Cavalier." It is one of many pilots that sought to cast Cohan, whose contract with "The Walking Dead" expires after the current eighth season.

According to Deadline, Cohan is apparently seeking wage parity with her male co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. Sources told the publication that Cohan was offered a small increase in salary which was not accepted.

Adding fuel to the fire, "The Walking Dead" actor Khary Payton recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Cohan, accompanying the post with the caption "pay the woman."

Of course, it cannot be known for sure what goes on behind the scenes during contract negotiations, so fans should take this news with a grain of salt.

As for Cohan's future on "The Walking Dead," showrunner Scott M. Gimple is hopeful about her appearing in the ninth season, though whether that would be in a regular capacity remains unsure. After all, Cohan is already signed to a new series.

"We're talking; I'm pretty positive," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're figuring it out. The timing could work well, so all good."

Gimple was also not surprised when Cohan's contract re-negotiation reached a stalemate, explaining that "these things do happen."

"We've had people do other shows and other gigantic movies that take America by storm. We're figuring it out with each other and trying to let people be able to do other things and stick around," he said. "I shan't even entertain the thought."

Should "Whiskey Cavalier" not get picked up to a full series by ABC, Cohan has the option of returning full-time to "The Walking Dead," where she has been a part of the cast since the second season.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 currently airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. A premiere date has not been announced for season 9.