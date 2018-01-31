'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Release Date, Spoilers: Who's Still In the Cast?

"The Walking Dead" is getting a ninth season on AMC. The renewal is hardly a surprise given how much the network supports the series.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC "The Walking Dead" earned a ninth season renewal from AMC.

AMC, however, has not yet announced the premiere date of "The Walking Dead" season 9 since the show will still air the second half of season 8. The series returns on air after the winter hiatus at the end of February.

"The Walking Dead" usually starts its new cycle in the fall. Season 8 actually started last Oct. 22, 2017 and season 9 might arrive on the same month this year.

Following its renewal, AMC also announced that a new showrunner would handle "The Walking Dead" season 9. Writer and co-executive producer Angela Chang, who has been working behind the scenes since 2011, will steer the new season.

Chang will replace former showrunner Scott Gimple, whom AMC promoted as Chief Content Officer. He will mainly oversee "The Walking Dead," "Fear the Walking Dead" and potentially other spinoffs in this zombie universe.

"As the show closes in on its 10th year, I'm honored to keep working with the talented, dedicated people behind and in front of the camera to make it all it can be, while expanding the world of The Walking Dead with new narratives like Fear the Walking Dead and a whole host of truly cool stories ahead," Gimple said in a statement.

Returning for "The Walking Dead" season 9 are stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Norman Reedus (Daryl). The actors have reportedly started the process of negotiating their new contracts with AMC.

Chandler Riggs (Carl) won't be back for season 9, while Lennie James (Morgan) will move on to "Fear the Walking Dead." The fate of the rest of the cast is still unclear, as the current season will still have a handful of episodes left to air.

Catch new episodes of "The Walking Dead" season 8 beginning Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9:00 p.m. EST on AMC.