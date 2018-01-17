Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC The last days of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) will be seen in the second half of 'The Walking Dead' season 8.

Andrew Lincoln revealed that the AMC adaptation of "The Walking Dead" will have several major changes from the comic book series where it was based from.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor who plays the role of Rick Grimes in the series confirmed that the TV show will feature a different plot compared to the book because Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) has been killed off in the series.

Fans know that Rick's teenage son is alive and well in the comic books, and the future of the humanity will rely on him. But spoilers for the midseason premiere of season 9 claimed that Carl has been bitten and will die in the show.

"As soon as it happened, all bets were off," Lincoln stated. The actor also explained that fans of the series were closely monitoring the similarity of the series to the comic book, which is why the upcoming plot will be obviously different. "This is unchartered waters for the show. I think it made, certainly for me, a much more challenging and more dangerous back eight [episodes]. I think what they're having to do is shake it up, in a profoundly new way," the actor also said.

Lincoln also believes that since they are already running the show for the last eight years, now is the right time for them to take some chances and come up with major changes in the story to make it more interesting.

In a separate interview, Riggs admitted that he went very emotional when he had to say goodbye to the cast and crew of "The Walking Dead" as he shoots the last scenes for Carl. "Though it was a sad time on the set, it helps that they had such a positive outlook on it because of how bittersweet it was, for me, because it was just quite the shock to hear the news," Riggs also stated.

AMC will air the midseason premiere of "The Walking Dead" on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EDT.