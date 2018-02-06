'The Walking Dead' Spoilers: Maggie Rhee's Fate Lies On The Line Due To Lauren Cohan's Possible Exit

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Will Lauren Cohan leave her role as Maggie Rhee after 'The Walking Dead' season 8?

While fans are still nursing their broken hearts after news about the death of Chandler Riggs' character Carl Grimes will welcome them in the midseason premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8, another fan-favorite character's fate might also be on the line after the current season.

Deadline revealed that Lauren Cohan is being approached to star in at least half a dozen drama pilots despite her regular role in "The Walking Dead." Since her contract is reportedly expiring at the end of season 8, speculations claimed that she will no longer sign up to reprise her role as Maggie Rhee for season 9.

According to the report, Cohan is currently seeking parity with her co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, who both signed up to extend their roles for the show's ninth season. She also reportedly rejected the production's initial offer of giving her a modest increase in her salary for a long-term contract. This could mean that she wanted to get what the two stars were getting, which is said to be a lot bigger than all the female stars of the show.

While there are no indications yet that the actress was actually planning to leave the show, the report claimed that AMC did not present another proposal with a bigger salary. The actress is also said to be in talks for new offers from different networks and going to several pilot meetings.

If Cohan will not sign up for season 9, the long-running post-apocalyptic zombie series will deviate from Robert Kirkman's comic books with the same title where Maggie is still alive.

The same happened when the series decided to kill off Carl in the midseason premiere that will air on Sunday, Feb. 25, which met a lot of criticism from fans. Reports claimed that online petitions were launched to keep the character from the show, while Cohan and Reedus both expressed their disappointment when Riggs' character has been written out.

Reps from both AMC and Cohan's camp are expected to come out with a statement regarding her fate in the next installments of "The Walking Dead."