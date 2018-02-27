'The Walking Dead' star Andrew Lincoln Serenades Chandler Riggs as the Former Exits the Show

Facebook/ TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional photo for AMC's "The Walking Dead" starring Andrew Lincoln and Chandler Riggs

"The Walking Dead" star Andrew Lincoln, who portrays the show's main protagonist Rick Grimes, serenaded his on-screen son Carl Crimes played by Chandler Riggs. It was a bittersweet tribute as Riggs exits the show after being bitten by a walker.

The video was released by Entertainment Weekly and, in it, Lincoln is wearing a bright green beanie, a scarf, and mustard-colored sweater. The television star opens with, "Riggs, Riggs. On the plus side, I'm never going to have to say 'Coral' (Carl) again. The minuses far outweigh the plusses." Lincoln then starts singing to Riggs to the tune of Camila Cabello's hit song "Havana."

Some of the memorable lyrics from his song were "Chandler Ohh la la," "Half of my heart is in Chandler Ohh la la," and "God I hate those freakin' zombies." Fans of the show had mixed feelings toward the video with most of them sad about Riggs' farewell to the series, while others applauded the song's lyrics.

Lincoln also shared to EW about his feelings on Riggs leaving the show. "You know, the only sort of huge comfort I take in Chandler leaving at this point is the fact that he's got to be the hero of the series and the episode and give the gift to Michonne and Rick for the future and to say farewell." The English actor also said the farewell was "unbearable" not only for him but for the rest of the cast and crew as well.

The second half of season 8 is now in motion with episode 9 "Honor" released. The most recent episode is Riggs' last one with Carl meeting his maker. Fans, critics, and publications all said episode 8 was an emotional one for everyone.

[Spoilers alert] Carl shared his final moments with his father and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Carl then decided to once again, the same way he did with Shane (Jon Bernthal) and Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), to take matters into his own hands by shooting himself. Rick and Michonne then dug a grave for Carl.

Next episode, "The Lost and the Plunderers," will air on Mar. 4 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.