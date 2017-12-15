'The Walking Dead' Star Personally Asked Spoiler Websites to Hold Important Details About His Fate

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promo still for 'The Walking Dead' featuring Carl Grimes portrayed by Chandler Riggs.

It was recently learned that "The Walking Dead" actor Chandler Riggs personally wrote a letter to the administrators of spoiler websites and asked them not to reveal any details about his character's exit before it was actually shown on TV.

Riggs played the role of Carl Grimes, the son of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) who fans regard as the leader of the survivors.

Viewers were left in shock as "The Walking Dead" aired its mid-season finale last Dec. 10, mainly because of Carl's fate.

In one of the most followed websites for "The Walking Dead" spoilers called The Spoiling Dead Fans, followers were also puzzled why their typically accurate and reliable sources and administrators did not share anything in their weekly update about Carl's story arc ahead of the mid-season finale airing.

Now, it turns out that Carl's fate was never a secret among the managers of the site but Riggs had convinced them not to publish anything about it until the episode was officially released. So, after the airing of season 8 episode 8, the website shared the actual message the young actor sent them, according to Cinema Blend.

Riggs said he knows the website administrators "have probably figured out the big reveal" in the episode. With that, the actor requested: "Out of respect for me, for Carl, and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I'm asking you to not spoil the ending of 808 once your sources inform you of what happens."

The actor also candidly told the website owners that the season 8 winter finale was one of the episodes he had "poured [his] heart into" while filming and that he was proud of his performance.

He added that he knows spoiling episode details was the point of the website, but he reiterated: "The integrity of what happens is pretty crucial to my performance throughout the rest of the episode, so I'd really appreciate it if you all would hold back just this one time."

In return, the website owner reportedly asked Riggs to write another message addressed to the website's fans so the administrators could explain why they had to skip on a very important weekly update.

"Ninja & Shiny [website administrators] knew that they would take a lot of heat from this decision, but them caring more about how I felt towards this episode than their reputation gave me a massive new level of respect and appreciation towards them," Riggs told fans.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.