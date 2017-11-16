'The Walking Dead' Star Speaks Out After Fans Spot an Error on the Show

AMC A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 2, "The Damned"

"The Walking Dead" fans just spotted an error on the show, and one of its stars weigh in on the news.

One would think that with all the money and effort put into big television shows such as "The Walking Dead," errors would be non-existent, but that isn't the case. With the show taking place in a post-apocalyptic era with zombies freely roaming around, it certainly is odd to find things such as an airplane flying in the sky, but that is exactly what happened during the one of the show's season seven episodes. Apparently, some fans with great eyesight caught an airplane passing through in the background while their TV screens were focused on the show's main protagonist Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln.

But "Walking Dead" actress Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays the leader of the junkyard people, Jadis, isn't convinced.

"I can't say anything. You either talk about a studio screw-up or you talk about a possible thing that might be part of a story, so either way I'm not doing the show justice," she says in an interview with Huffington Post. "I certainly will tell you as an audience member when I watched it, I didn't notice it, and it's only when the internet went buzzy about it that I thought, 'Hm, what's going on there?' So the fans are informing me as much as I'm able to inform the fans," she added.

This occurred during the seventh season of the show, and now that it's finally in its eighth season, no errors have appeared so far.

Meanwhile, in the latest season of "The Walking Dead," Rick and the people of Alexandria along with those of The Kingdom and the Hilltop Colony have formed an alliance and has gone on an all-out war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and The Saviors.

"The Walking Dead" season eight airs Sundays on AMC.