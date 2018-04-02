'The Walking Dead: The Final Season' Will Be the End of Clementine's Journey

"The Walking Dead" TV series is finally coming to an end on AMC, and Telltale games is looking to do the same with their episodic releases for its "The Walking Dead" game series. The last season of "The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series" has been announced by the Studio, and it will also conclude the story of Clementine.

Telltale Games has also announced that it will be revealing the rest of the details on Friday, April 6, on a PAX East panel, which will also be streaming live on Twitch.

"Be the first to catch a glimpse of Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Kinda Funny's Greg Miller hosts alongside members of the series' core creative team and Clementine herself, Melissa Hutchison," Telltale Games announced, adding that the sneak peek presentation will also give players an idea of where the new episode will pick up on Clementine's journey.

It will also offer a preview of how Clementine's story ends. In the art provided with the announcement, Clementine is shown protecting a child, and she looks to have grown in the several years since she was last seen in the second season of "The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series," as Cinema Blend noted.

It also looks like Clementine has grown fond of her baseball cap and axe, as she has kept them through all the years that she has survived against walkers and the harsh, post-apocalyptic world.

Steam/Telltale Games "The Walking Dead" Series from Telltale Games opened its second season by following the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse, as she learns to survive.

For players who have picked up the game since its first season, they might pick up on the way Telltale Games made the key art a callback to the one released for season 1 of "The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series," as PC Gamer pointed out.

It's the same pose, with a sunset providing a backdrop that brings out the shape of the axe and of the walkers closing in. This time, though, it is Clementine holding the axe and protecting a child, in much the same way she was defended by Lee Everett, the man who she owes her life to.

The video below shows the development team, voice actors and other people behind "The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series" as it wraps up with a final season. The episodic adaptation of AMC's post-apocalyptic show has been a big part of Telltale's rise as a company, and Telltale Game's PAX East panel will shed some light on the game's journey as it closes the final chapter on Clementine.

Clementine's voice actress Melissa Hutchison will also be onstage during the PAX East panel for the preview of the final season of "The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series," which will also be live-streamed on Friday, April 6. Meanwhile, AMC's "The Walking Dead" season 8 is expected to conclude the Negan War in three more episodes, as well.