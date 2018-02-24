'The Walking Dead' Updates: Andrew Lincoln Excited to Hunt Negan with an Ax

Facebook/ TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional photo for season 8 episode 9 of "The Walking Dead"

No one is more excited about the return of zombie apocalypse series "The Walking Dead" than the show's star Andrew Lincoln. The original AMC series will resume on Sunday 9 p.m. EST with season 8's episode 9 "Honor."

The rest of season 8 will be an all-out war between Rick Grimes portrayed by Lincoln and Negan played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The mid-finale of the season did not end well for Rick and the show's fans when it was revealed that Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was bitten by a walker. However, Lincoln recently revealed something he is excited about regarding the production for the upcoming episodes.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln is looking forward to the continuation of the season because Rick will be on the hunt for Negan, with an ax. "I also got to hunt Negan with an ax, which is always great fun." Lincoln also shared another reason saying, "I got to play with a lot of the old guard. I got to lean back in with Michonne, with Morgan, with Daryl, and it just felt that there was some interesting movement in the back eight episodes. And unexpected storytelling."

There are still no spoilers if Negan will meet his end in season 8. Negan, recognized as the show's biggest and baddest villain so far, is also alive in the comic book series.

According to the show's summary description for the next episode, Rick and the other main characters are going to face difficult decisions. "Rick faces new difficulties after a battle. Meanwhile, the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions," the plot reads. One of the episode's sneak peek videos shows King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) in a tough spot.

Season 8 of "The Walking Dead" received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The storyline of the show is getting the thumbs up from experts but not from the audience mainly because of what happened to Carl. Episode 8 of the season resulted in a storm of backlash from longtime viewers with the decision to kill off Riggs' character from the show.

Fans are now excited to see what will happen to Carl and of course for Rick and his ax.