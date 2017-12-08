The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Rumors: Estranged Lovers Communicate Regularly, Still Love Each Other

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Musician The Weeknd performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are speculated to rekindle their romance soon.

While it has been almost a month since Hadid and The Weeknd were last spotted together, rumors about the supposed reconciliation between the two continue to circulate online. Sources claim, though, that the two have not reconciled yet despite the supposed fact that they are still very much in love with each other.

"She never really got over him. She is not looking to be exclusive with him now, just to be his friend. His schedule won't allow him to stay focused on her—she knows this from past experience. She also knows he is talking to a few girls still. She reads what is put out in the news and that affects her," a source told E!News last month.

However, just because the estranged lovers are not officially back together yet, it does not mean that it will not ever happen. Apart from the supposed fact that they have never really stopped loving each other, rumors claim that the two are in constant communication these days as they text and FaceTime with each other regularly.

"Bella really missed him. She's happy with where things are and he is too. They are still totally in love," an incognito source said told Us Weekly recently.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Hadid first met in April 2015 after the former asked the latter to model for the artwork of his breakthrough album, "Beauty Behind Madness." A month after which, the two were already reported to be dating. However, the two called it quits after 18 months, supposedly because of their conflicting schedules.

In January this year, The Weeknd's name started getting attached with Selena Gomez, until they went public with their relationship. However, it is speculated that the two ended their romantic links in October as it was around the same time when Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, was seen hanging around with the "Bad Liar" singer.